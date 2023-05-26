New ride Spinvasion opens at Kennywood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spinvasion, Kennywood's newest ride, is now open.

The ride launched Friday for all guests ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Season pass holders got early access last week.

Spinvasion is the centerpiece of the new Area 412 section, which is near the Phantom's Revenge and also features a new gift shop.

Area 412 is ALIVE 👽 pic.twitter.com/FgNtbf7GbO — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 26, 2023

Described as an "intergalactic multi-action spin ride," Kennywood says the ride brings a combination of speed and gravity for riders, who are put into the "Battle for the 'Burgh" as pilots strapped into aircraft.

During the opening ceremony, Kennywood sealed a time capsule in the heart of Area 412 for future generations -- "or visiting aliens" -- to discover. It's filled with all things Kennywood to mark the park's 125th anniversary.

Friday is also the first day of daily summer operations in the park.