Kennywood introducing Potato Patch-themed bumper cars in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hold onto your fries!

Kennywood on Tuesday announced their popular bumper cars attraction will undergo a transformation and be rebranded with the park's iconic fresh-cut Potato Patch fries becoming the theme of the ride.

Both the bumper cars and the french fries will be celebrating their 50th anniversaries as part of the park in 2024.

The reimagined Potato Patch-themed bumper cars. Kennywood

Ahead of the 2024 season, 20 new cars will be modeled after the tasty treat. Each car will be fitted with fries, decorative cheese sauce and an oversized fork, according to a company press release.

"This classic ride showcases what Kennywood is known for, a perfect blend of modern thrills with a mix of the park's beloved traditions," says Kennywood Assistant General Manager, Rick Spicuzza. "The all-new Potato Patch-themed bumper cars continue the massive multi-year park enhancement project, keeping Kennywood fun and unique for future generations to enjoy."