Kennywood's Holiday Lights voted one of the nation's best theme park holiday events

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood's Holiday Lights was voted one of the nation's best theme park holiday events for the second year in a row.

This year, Holiday Lights came in at No. 9 on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice list for best theme park holiday events. It made the list last year too, also ranking in the ninth spot.

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City, SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration and WinterFest at Kings Island scored the top three spots. The events were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers.

Pennsylvania is also represented by Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane, which came in fourth.

Holiday Lights kicked off on Nov. 18 this year -- a week sooner than planned. Kennywood said the event has more than 2 million twinkling lights, the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania and an all-new experience in Thomas Town this year.

On top of the extended season, Kennywood says it will welcome visitors two hours earlier on most days, with 3 p.m. openings.

Guests can "eat, drink and be merry" with a new holiday menu, and the park says there will also be a new Christmas-themed scavenger hunt, new seasonal photo opportunities and a create-your-own Christmas bear activity.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including magic shows, local celebrity readings of "The Night Before Christmas," a model train display and dance parties for kids.

And don't forget the rides: the Jack Rabbit, Merry Go Round and Kangaroo will be open, plus many more.