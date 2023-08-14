Kennywood's Turtle to close for preservation project

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Turtle at Kennywood is closing for a preservation project.

The Turtle's last day of operation for the season is Aug. 20, the park announced on Monday. After running for 96 years, it's time for a little TLC.

Kennywood said the Turtle's manufacturer is long defunct, so their in-house team of carpenters, maintenance technicians and electricians will work on the ride. It's easier to get started now before the ground freezes up in the winter, the park said.

"It's time," project manager Gary Miller said on Kennywood's website. "We need to disassemble the ride itself, jackhammer up the exisiting foundation and dig down to the bedrock."

After that, it's time to rebuild.

"We'll mount the rebar cage into the bedrock, then rebuild the foundation," Miller said. "We'll also run new wiring from the control booth to the new center foundation. Operationally, nothing changes."

Kennywood said the ride will be open by 2024.