Watch CBS News
Local News

Kennywood's Turtle to close for preservation project

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Turtle at Kennywood is closing for a preservation project. 

The Turtle's last day of operation for the season is Aug. 20, the park announced on Monday. After running for 96 years, it's time for a little TLC. 

Kennywood said the Turtle's manufacturer is long defunct, so their in-house team of carpenters, maintenance technicians and electricians will work on the ride. It's easier to get started now before the ground freezes up in the winter, the park said.  

"It's time," project manager Gary Miller said on Kennywood's website. "We need to disassemble the ride itself, jackhammer up the exisiting foundation and dig down to the bedrock."

After that, it's time to rebuild.

"We'll mount the rebar cage into the bedrock, then rebuild the foundation," Miller said. "We'll also run new wiring from the control booth to the new center foundation. Operationally, nothing changes."

Kennywood said the ride will be open by 2024. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 7:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.