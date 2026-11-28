A local nonprofit in Westmoreland County is gathering items to help a family in need after a devastating fire in Arnold on Friday.

The Speedy Family Blessing Box and Pantry is working with the Red Cross and hopes to secure hotel accommodations, but they say they're also looking for clothes for the family.

The nonprofit says it's looking for clothes for a 17-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, three 7-year-old girls, one 10-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, and for four women.

They're looking for several clothing items, along with shoes for the family and ranging sizes. They're accepting gently used and clean clothing.

To see what sizes are needed and how you can help, you can check out the nonprofit's Facebook page.