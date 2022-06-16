Speed humps coming to 3 Pittsburgh streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Speed humps are soon coming to three city streets.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced speed humps are coming to Haberman Avenue in Mount Washington, Stratmore Street in Crafton Heights and Bascom Avenue in Perry North. Officials said data showed more than 50 percent of drivers went over the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit.

Each project this month will include the constriction of four speed humps.

"The rate of speeding along with the crash history in these areas indicated a strong need for traffic calming intervention," DOMI said in a release.

