Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s torch run returns for 14th year

A long-running tradition returned to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

This is the 14th year for Special Olympics Pennsylvania's "Be A Fan" torch run.

Now, the Special Olympics Pennsylvania torch is on its journey away from PNC Park through its three-day, 150-mile trip to Penn State University.

Over 350 runners representing nearly 40 law enforcement agencies are Guardians of the Flame on the torch as it's passed off every two and a half to four miles until it reaches State College for the 2025 Pennsylvania Special Olympics Summer Games.

The competition officially starts on June 5, but on Tuesday, runners like Pennsylvania State Police's Tabitha Jacoby are accompanied by local Special Olympics program athletes.

"They'll say, time and time again, 'We love you guys, you're our heroes,' when really, they're our heroes," said Jacoby.

Organizers said this torch run brings the community together like no other event.

"If you have a chance to meet one of the athletes, they're always smiling, they're always happy to see you. And the general public can learn a lot from these athletes," said State Law Enforcement Torch Run Director Matt Porter.

"We have law enforcement; we have people out on the streets supporting our law enforcement. We have athletes running alongside," said Special Olympics Pennsylvania Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Andrew Fee. Fee added that the games are "highly competitive, good sportsmanship, a lot of fun when you're not on the field."

These athletes compete to represent Pennsylvania in the Special Olympics USA Games.

Athletes like swimmer Gianfranco Schiaretta said he's ready for this statewide competition, "feeling confident, feeling strong."

He said it takes a lot of hard work, and to him, this torch, with the Flame of Hope, represents so much.

"Desire, devotion, and discipline is the biggest thing," said Schiaretta.

It's a symbol of what our athletes with special abilities accomplish every day.