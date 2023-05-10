'It's just really so uplifting:' Hundreds of special needs students get the prom of their dreams

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A unique prom was held Wednesday for special needs students from across 19 different school districts.

There was plenty of excitement as these kids arrived for their big day.

Wednesday morning at Salvatore's Events and Catering in Baldwin was nothing but elegance for the 300 students.

They were given the chance to experience a prom that celebrated the individuality of all students while promoting inclusion and awareness.

Kara Pappas, a life skills teacher at South Fayette High School, said the event was a great way for her students and students around the region to have a fun day with their friends.

"I love that it is a special day for our kids and they are so excited just to see their faces and watch them dance all day," she said. "It's just really so uplifting to see them have a day that's just all for them."

Vicki Coloura, the co-owner of Salvatore's, said that putting on this formal party is something that her staff looks forward to all year. They hosted it in 2022 and she said that his group is the greatest.

"They are one of the very best groups all year, absolutely," she said. "We look forward to it and we are so happy they came back this year."

Many of those in attendance seemed to have had a great time getting dressed up and dancing with their friends.

For Brady and Bailey from Avonworth, they said the event is something they love taking part in.

"It feels really great to be a part of something like this," Brady said.

There's no doubt it will be something these students will remember for years to come.