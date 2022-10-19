Crews fix broken hydrants that caused problems for firefighters in Buffington

BUFFINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV is learning more about why several fire hydrants in Buffington, Fayette County were not working last week when a house caught on fire.

Last week, the Southwestern PA Water Authority said a valve that sent water to the hydrants was broken. KDKA-TV has since learned that the valve was broken for over two months.

Tim Saddis, the manager at the water authority, said crews were in that area on Aug. 10 to fix a leak when the valve apparently broke.

He said the Fayette County foreman had the valve on the schedule to be replaced but believed a second water line that feeds water to the hydrants would be enough to make the hydrants work in the meantime.

The house on 4th Street caught on fire on Oct. 14. The water authority said the second line that sends water to the hydrants was restricted. The fire department said it had to rely on tanker trucks to put out the flames.

The water authority said the valve was replaced and fixed after the fire and sent KDKA-TV a video showing water flowing from the hydrants this week. The water authority did not say why it took over two months for the valve to be fixed.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Menallen Township supervisors and Fayette County commissioners several times for comment on the situation. So far, no one has returned our calls.