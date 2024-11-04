Watch CBS News
Southbound lanes of I-79 reopen following early morning crash

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 79 near Wexford have reopened following an early morning crash.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near Wexford Run Road and the highway reopened just after 7:30. 

PennDOT says the roadway was is closed between Butler County and the Rt. 910/Wexford interchange.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

