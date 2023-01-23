South Side residents on edge following latest shooting incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Multiple shootings on Pittsburgh's South Side over the weekend have left many residents on edge with many asking why gun violence keeps happening in their neighborhood.

Both shootings occurred late Saturday evening within hours of one another.

The first shooting happened near the Coen gas station at Tenth and East Carson Street.

A worker at the gas station told KDKA a victim came to the shop for safety and to call 911 after getting shot just down the street.

When police arrived, they quickly transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors who spoke with KDKA said this isn't the first time they've experienced gunfire, and they are concerned for their safety.

"Just a couple of months ago, I think it was a couple of months ago, there was a shooting that was across the street at the other gas station and I was coming out to take my puppy out, walking out of the door and I heard the gunshots," said resident Ja'Nia McPhatter. "It's frustrating when you live across the street. It's definitely concerning, and things have been happening. Like I said, I don't know what happened tonight, but there was definitely something. And it's concerning to live right next door to that."

The other shooting happened a few blocks away at Color Park along the Monongahela River.

KDKA cameras arrived shortly after the shooting and witnessed, Investigators hard at work, trying to make a scene of what transpired.

From this shooting, two males were wounded and transported to the hospital, both in critical condition. Two firearms also were recovered at this scene.

KDKA spoke with Jeffrey Decker, an avid runner from a nearby neighborhood, who frequents Color Park regularly.

"I think it's unfortunate. It's unfortunate for everybody. I guess it's just part of society that we don't want to see, but it exists and probably always existed. So it is just frustrating, I don't think it should deter people from coming down here, because like I said, it's a nice spot to use. Just be safe. Cautious of your surroundings," Decker said.

There is no word as of yet if these two shootings are related. No suspects gave been identified in either of these shootings, but we will keep you up to date with any new information both on-air and online.