2 suspects caught on camera allegedly stealing liquor from South Side bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The owner of a Pittsburgh-area bar is in shock after two guests allegedly stole from his liquor supply room.

Cameras captured the moment the pair allegedly stole multiple bottles from Pitch on Saturday after midnight.

"In the South Side, I guess it's not too farfetched," said Rudy Mihoces, who frequents the South Side nightlife scene. "It's pretty messed up. I don't think anybody I go with or hang around with would do something like that."

The video shows the suspects in the liquor storage room. In the span of nearly five minutes, they entered twice. During the first time, they appear to walk out with three bottles. On the second entry, the woman enters and appears to stash a liquor bottle in her jeans.

The man then appears to have a change of heart, as he removes two bottles from his shorts and puts them back on the shelf. However, he is seen grabbing another bottle of vodka.

The owner believes they were recording this.

"If they recorded themselves, that's stupid on top of what they did already," Mihoces explained.

The owner tells KDKA-TV that the liquor pantry is in the basement, and guests aren't allowed there. He said the doors are normally locked, but they were left open for a moment so he could fulfill an order.

"Theft happens all the time in this business," said Rich Cupka, the owner of Cupka's Café II.

When asked about the possibility of theft in his bar, Cupka said he and his employees have to take extra precautions to deter thieves.

"Yeah, we have to lock everything down at night, so that no one gets in," Cupka answered.

Mihoces believes there's no place for theft.

"Stay home. Go somewhere else, maybe. Don't do that here," Mihoces added.