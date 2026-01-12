Pittsburgh-area man says animal rights activists targeted his house for all the wrong reasons

A South Park man says several people protested in front of his house, claiming someone who lives there is promoting animal abuse because they work at PPG Paints Arena. But the homeowner said the protesters were there for all the wrong reasons.

Lou Ruzzi and his family have been living in South Park for decades on a road where nothing much happens. But late last week, he was on a walk and coming home from that walk, he found loud animal rights protesters in front of his house.

"They said they were protesting against the rodeo that was being held at PPG Arena coming up in February," Ruzzi said.

And the reason they picked Ruzzi's home in particular? One of his daughters works at the arena.

"She's an usher there. She has nothing to do when it comes to scheduling these types of events," Ruzzi said.

KDKA learned the group protesting is the Christian Animal Rights Association.

"Their rationale was that they wanted to get to the employees basically because they weren't getting what they wanted from management," Ruzzi said.

Ruzzi says not only were these people protesting a part-time usher at PPG Paints Arena, but his daughter doesn't even live with him.

KDKA reached out to Matthew King, who heads up the Christian Animal Rights Association. He confirmed his group was responsible for the protest and also confirmed its goal of raising awareness about alleged animal cruelty at rodeos.

"You are talking to the wrong person. You are going after the wrong people. Go protest at the PPG Arena," Ruzzi said.

"Stay out of the neighborhoods. We don't want you here," Ruzzi said.