South Hills Village light-rail station evacuated after fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire forced an evacuation of the South Hills Village light-rail station after a rail car caught on fire.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said overhead powerlines caused the fire Wednesday afternoon. Rail delays are expected.

It was first reported the car was empty, but the agency updated its tweet, saying there were six passengers. None of them were injured.

Around 2:30 p.m., the agency said the fire had been put out and three bus shuttles were on the way to operate between Washington Junction and South Hills Village.