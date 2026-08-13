Water main break shoots water 40 feet in the air in South Fayette, residents now without service

Residents in a South Fayette neighborhood woke up to a geyser after a water main break blew a hole in one person's front yard.

It happened on Hickory Heights, and as one of the residents looked out their window, they saw the geyser shooting up from the ground and into the sky.

"I was getting ready, and I got downstairs, was going to brush my teeth, and all of a sudden there was no water," said Marc Svaline. "I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting.' Then I looked out here and something was going on."

That something was an 8-inch water main break that sent water blasting through his neighbor's front yard.

"I guess it happens; now I'm waiting for the sinkhole," Svaline said.

Aftermath from the water main break in Hickory Heights KDKA

Luckily, there has yet to be a sinkhole, but the break did leave a hole big enough to make a mess, leaving debris all over the driveway and the yard.

The video was captured by Brandon Priore, who works at the Hickory Heights Golf Course just steps behind the home.

Water seen shooting into the air after the water main break. Brandon Priore

"We were working on the golf course and saw a geyser shooting up, and got a text from my boss saying there was a bad break," he recalled. "Then I came down and saw probably a 40- to 50-foot geyser shooting in the air."

Pennsylvania American Water said that the repairs will take between six and eight hours, and restoration of service will follow the repairs.