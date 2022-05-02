South Fayette High School students raise more than $250,000 for pediatric cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Students at South Fayette High School raised more than $258,000 at the school's annual Mini-THON over the weekend.

The event benefits Four Diamonds, the same nonprofit as Penn State's THON, which works to end childhood cancer.

600 students participated in activities and dancing for 12 straight hours.

This weekend's money raised is the most the event has ever taken in.

In total over the past decade of hosting the event, South Fayette has raised more than $1 million.