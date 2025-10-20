Watch CBS News
Local News

South Allegheny Youth Soccer Club accepting donations after storage shed was broken into

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The South Allegheny Youth Soccer Club is asking for help after a storage shed where its teams practices and play was broken into and money was stolen.

The organization said over the weekend that in recent days, its storage shed at the Bellbridge field in Lincoln Borough was broken into.

"The door had been locked, but the lock and handle were damaged to gain entry," the organization said.

As a result of the shed being broken into, the organization said it lost most of its inventory it uses for concessions, a tip board, its cash box, two camping chairs, and referees' equipment. 

564587953-18027085655750121-1292977041284430329-n.jpg
The South Allegheny Youth Soccer Club said over the weekend that its storage shed at the Bellbridge field in Lincoln Borough was broke into sometime in recent days. South Allegheny Youth Soccer Club / Facebook

The organization said that its concession stand, fundraisers, and tip board all go towards paying referees and helping support activities for the players and their families throughout the season.

"We are extremely disappointed and saddened by this incident," the organization said. "These thefts affect not just our club, but our players and the community that supports them."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue