Shooting incident in Somerset County leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

An investigation is underway in Somerset Township, Somerset County, after a shooting incident left one man dead and two others hospitalized.

Emergency responders were alerted to a domestic-related shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., members of Troop A, Somerset Patrol Unit, were dispatched to a residence along Crestview Drive in Somerset Township for a reported domestic disturbance involving gunfire.

Arriving troopers initiated an investigation after it was reported that a 24-year-old female and a 24-year-old male had gone to the residence so the woman could retrieve her belongings, according to a media release from District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

While inside the home, an altercation ensued involving the woman's ex-boyfriend, a 23-year-old man.

The 23-year-old then allegedly shot the woman and the other man. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and remained hospitalized as of noon Saturday.

Troopers tried to get the 23-year-old suspect out of the house, but were unsuccessful after multiple attempts.

Troopers searched the residence and subsequently located the 23-year-old man deceased in the basement with apparent gunshot wounds.

"The investigation remains ongoing but there is no threat to public safety," said District Attorney Molly Metzgar.