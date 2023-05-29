Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum hosting annual Memorial Day ceremony
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland today.
It takes place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
There will be a service to honor fallen service members as well as Civil War reenactors.
Also included in the event will be family activities and contests.
It's free and open to the public.
A schedule of events and more details can be found on the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum website at this link.
