Watch CBS News
Local News

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum hosting annual Memorial Day ceremony

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Soldiers and Sailors hosting Memorial Day Ceremony
Soldiers and Sailors hosting Memorial Day Ceremony 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland today. 

It takes place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. 

There will be a service to honor fallen service members as well as Civil War reenactors. 

Also included in the event will be family activities and contests. 

It's free and open to the public. 

A schedule of events and more details can be found on the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum website at this link.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 5:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.