Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum hosting annual Memorial Day ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland today.

It takes place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

There will be a service to honor fallen service members as well as Civil War reenactors.

Also included in the event will be family activities and contests.

It's free and open to the public.

A schedule of events and more details can be found on the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum website at this link.