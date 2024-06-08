Newly installed solar arrays now producing enough renewable energy to power peninsula at Presque Isle State Park

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Newly installed solar arrays can now produce enough renewable energy to power the peninsula at Presque Isle State Park.

The solar canopy array over the parking lot at Beach 8 will save the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and taxpayers more than $30,000 on electricity annually while producing enough energy to power 25 average American homes, according to a press release provided by the department.

The solar array helps reduce the Department's carbon footprint by more than 211,000 pounds a year, or the equivalent of removing 20 passenger cars from the road annually.

"These solar arrays will provide 100% of the peninsula's energy going forward, and I am so glad to be here today delivering on our net zero electricity promise from nearly three years ago," Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "This is a big win for park visitors who now have a shady area to park, for operations at Presque Isle, and for the environment through a greener way to power its grid. Thank you DCNR's Bureau of Facility Construction and Design Team, Presque Isle State Park staff, regional staff, our sustainability team, and everyone who helped make our most visited state park a living example of sustainability."

"We continue to work to make this park a more environmentally friendly place to visit and are hopeful that the public sees the value of renewable energy and sustainable solutions," Director of Applied Climate Science Greg Czarnecki said. "We have exciting and challenging work ahead in the sustainability space, and Presque Isle remains a leader among our state park system."

Presque Isle is the first state park to adopt a site-specific climate change plan.