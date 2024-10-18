Pittsburgh-area orchard explains how they pasteurize their cider to prevent foodborne illness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just about this time every year, we begin to hear about warnings from the FDA to make sure you are safely consuming fall food and beverages like apple cider.

October is the peak time of year for packaging apple cider. It's also that time of year when articles and news stories pop up about how drinking unpasteurized cider can potentially lead to foodborne illnesses.

At Soergel Orchards, they say they flash pasteurize their cider, and manager Adam Voll says no one to his knowledge has ever gotten sick.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says most of the juice sold in the United States is pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria, but some places like orchards and farmer's markets may sell juice that wasn't heat-treated to kill harmful bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning. Compromised people can get very sick, but it's rare, especially from somewhere like Soergel's, which treats its cider.

"We also wash our apples at least once, if not twice, before they go to our press," Voll said. "And then afterward we treat it with our ultraviolet light machine to actually kill all the E. coli and stuff in the cider as well."

At Soergels, they also put dates on the bottles.

If somewhere like a farmer's market doesn't treat their cider and does their own bottling, the FDA requires that they attach a label that reads, "WARNING: This product has not been pasteurized and therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems."

But the FDA doesn't require warning labels for cider that's sold in glass, so bottom line: if you're not sure, just ask before you buy. Warnings are all good, but there is far from a need to alarm yourself or panic.

And if you want to get some of Soergel's apple cider for yourself, you can purchase it from their Wexford location, or you can also get it at Giant Eagle and Shop 'n Save.