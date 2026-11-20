You may have seen some social media forecasts saying a winter storm might hit Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving, but it's far too early to be freaking out, KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin says.

This time of year, your social media timelines likely fill up with weather information from many different sources. Not all sources are the same, though, and some try to get likes, shares and follows based on the scariest possible forecast. But there are some things you can look out for to make sure you are getting a reasonable forecast.

First, if a page posts a single model run for a winter storm a week or more away, that is a red flag — probably the biggest red flag. Everyone has access to weather models, but some people grab the scariest one and post it to get attention.

But the thing is models rarely perform well with snow that far out, and the ingredients needed to create that snow aren't even on the continent for meteorologists to sample. Petelin calls those a "model storm," because it lives in the model, but likely won't live in reality.

Pittsburgh has already had a couple of these "model storms" grab social media attention, and neither has materialized. This brings us to the next thing to look for: Is that information coming from someone or somewhere you know and trust? If not, you should be skeptical. Posts with reasonable forecasts don't often get shared in the same way the wild forecasts do. That is human nature.

Here at KDKA, we will watch those systems for you, but we will do it responsibly.