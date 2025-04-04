Pittsburgh photographer's non-profit "So Many Angels" inspires children battling life-altering medical conditions

So Many Angels helps children see their dreams

The children in our lives hear this question quite often: "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

One Pittsburgh photographer is showing them they can do whatever or be whoever they imagine, and he's doing it specifically for children battling cancer and other diseases.

At a VIP celebration, reactions such as "Oh my gosh" and "that's awesome" are resounding expressions of joy and awe when the kids get to see themselves in a whole new light as their inner-superstars and superheroes are captured on canvas.

Whether it's a celebrity slam dunk or a courageous smile, whatever these children dream, it's transformed into a treasured work of art.

The reveal night party was held at Dave and Busters, but the photoshoot came first.

The non-profit, So Many Angels, uses the magic of photography to gift the unique experience to children with cancer and other life-altering medical conditions. The final productions radiate hope, encouragement, and inspiration.

"It was a lot of fun for him to get to be Iron Man, get to be a superhero," said Amanda Mihailoff, whose son Joey was one of the subjects of these photographs. "We look at him as a superhero, a brain cancer survivor, and seeing the joy on his face, he's going to talk about it for literally forever now."

Mihailoff was right, Joey wasted no time, telling us all about his hero's admirable attributes.

"I like that he can fly and that he's a technological genius," Joey said.

For his father, Tom, it's Joey who has the real superpower.

"He's a fighter and he does it with a smile on his face and this just proves it," Tom said.

Nearby, there was another...let's say superhero in disguise. We spotted Clark Kent on a special assignment with the Derringer family. In that moment, imagery was unveiled that will become a legacy for Cooper's family.

"It takes the stress out of the everyday life that we have and makes it a moment that we cherish and will last forever for us," said Nathan Derringer, Cooper's dad.

That is precisely what founder Matt Meiers envisioned when he launched the charity in 2017.

"These canvases are going on these kids' walls and we want them to see themselves every day like we see them - superheroes, princesses, and we want to inspire them like they inspire us," he said.

"It's very, very heartwarming," said Ashley Derringer, Cooper's mom. "It's unbelievable what he does and we're so very thankful for it."