So Many Angels helps children see their dreams

For children battling life-altering illnesses, it can often be a difficult time, but one Pittsburgh photographer's non-profit "So Many Angels" uses the magic of art to help them live their dreams. KDKA's Kym Gable has the inspiring story.
