Despite confusion around SNAP funding, the need for food continues to grow

Confusion continues to swirl around whether SNAP benefits will be funded, partially funded, or not funded. Regardless, the need for food continues to grow. Phones are ringing nonstop with people looking for help.

According to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, they've been seeing their need increase. The number of people going to their daily markets has doubled. Normally, about 150 families come to their pantry each day. That's now jumped to 300.

"They're coming to us with a lot of fear and concern that they are not going to be able to put enough food on the table for themselves and their families," food bank president and CEO Lisa Scales said.

Calls are never-ending. The food bank's resource center averages about 1,200 calls per month. In October, it surged to 2,100.

The United Way's 211 line has been overwhelmed with calls; normal wait times are about five to seven minutes.

"That wait time has increased to 15 minutes," United Way of Southwestern Pa. spokesperson Kitty Julian said.

According to the United Way, the number of calls asking for food assistance is up 180% from this time last year. The busiest window is between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. They're asking people to use the United Way's online resources for their needs.

"Food is absolutely critical. It's the linchpin of basic needs. You cannot have other aspects of well-being if you don't have enough to eat," Julian said over Zoom.

The food bank has been running in its emergency response mode for the past two weeks. Normally, they order about 75 truckloads of food per month. In the past couple of weeks, they've ordered an additional 25 loads.

They are checking to ensure they have enough food every day, as federal workers continue without pay, along with people losing SNAP benefits.

"The phone is ringing off the hook, and we are connecting people to the resources they need to thrive," Scales said.

According to the food bank, once SNAP benefits are restored and the government shutdown ends, there will still be lingering effects as people continue to recover.