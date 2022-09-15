Watch CBS News
Weather

Smoke from western wildfires creates hazy sky in Pittsburgh

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/14)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/14) 03:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you notice the slight haze in the otherwise blue skies today? 

airnow-map.png
(Photo: Airnow.gov)

You might think those are clouds, and usually you wouldn't be wrong, but this time that haze is caused by something much different and something quite far away: the western wildfires.

kdka western wildfire smoke
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

The wildfires that have been in the headlines lately release a lot of smoke into the atmosphere. That smoke gets caught in the upper-level wind flow.  Those winds can transport the smoke long distances -- in this case, a long enough distance to make the skies over western Pennsylvania a little hazy on an otherwise beautiful day. The map above shows the concentration of smoke in our atmosphere. The yellows, oranges and reds indicate higher concentrations of smoke. 

temp2-6.png
(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Most of the smoke indicated here is high up in our atmosphere, so no impacts should be felt here at the surface. It does, however, show how "connected" our atmosphere is!  

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.