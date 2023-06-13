Smithfield Shelter to close on June 20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a date set for when the Smithfield Shelter will close for the year.

The shelter opens for the winter and usually closes in March. The county decided to keep it open for longer but is closing it on June 20 because it's not equipped for summer weather.

Allegheny County's Department of Human Services has said about 100 to 125 people stay at the shelter on Smithfield Street for more than a few days per month.

As of last month, the Department of Human Services said over 100 beds have been found in existing facilities that can expand their capacity. Workers have also been meeting with other sites that may serve as potential shelter options.

The department said it's been working with its partners to point people at the shelter to vacancies and services like health care and mental health care.