Allegheny County finds over 100 beds for those staying at Smithfield Shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County said it has found more beds for people who have been using the Smithfield Shelter, which closes in June.

Allegheny County's Department of Human Services said about 100 to 125 people stay at the shelter on Smithfield Street for more than a few days per month. The shelter opens for the winter and usually closes in March. The county decided to keep it open for longer, though it's closing because the county said it's not equipped for summer weather.

So far, over 100 beds have been found in existing facilities that can expand their capacity, the Department of Human Services said. Workers are also meeting with other sites that may serve as potential shelter options.

The department said it's been working with its partners to point people at the shelter to vacancies and services like health care and mental health care.

Acknowledging transportation is a "hurdle" for many people experiencing homelessness, the Department of Human Services said it'll work with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to launch a van service to transport people to and from locations and get them help.

The Department of Human Services said it has worked to move over 900 people into permanent housing in the past year and it also received $23.9 million in funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.