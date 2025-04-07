Jefferson Hills police searching for suspect involved in smash-and-grab at popular pizzeria

Police are searching for a suspect who broke into Fellini's Pizzeria on Route 51 early Saturday morning in what is being described as a unique "smash and grab" incident.

A robber took a brick, smashing the window in a targeted attempt to steal something very specific. Surprisingly, it wasn't the cash from the register.

Images of the scene show shattered glass everywhere and the front door destroyed. While the cleanup is still underway, what stands out the most is what the thief went after - a skill game machine.

"He smashed this down with one arm, and it was so fast. I don't know how he did it because it's a heavy machine. He just used a hammer and wailed at it," said Nikki Williams, Manager of Fellini's Pizzeria.

Williams says the man wasn't a regular customer but believes he may have visited the shop in the past 10 days. His clear goal on Saturday night was to break into the machine and steal the cash box inside.

"The odds were not in his favor. I think he was angry. He targeted only this machine. He didn't touch anything else in the store," said Williams.

Now, Fellini's faces significant damages, a shaken staff and a feeling of insecurity in the space that was once a safe place.

For Williams, the pizzeria isn't just a business. It's a second home and the impact has made it to her family.

"My daughter, last night at closing time, when it got dark, was afraid. She didn't want to go outside and play basketball. She was afraid to be in the front lobby and not next to me behind the counter where she felt safer," said Williams.

Fellini's is back open to the public. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Jefferson Hills Police Department.