It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ligonier, and shop owners want people to know that Small Business Saturday is a big deal.

On the day after Thanksgiving, around Ligonier's famous Diamond Town Square, stores and eateries were open for Black Friday, but many were eagerly awaiting Small Business Saturday.

"The foot traffic is very important to this community to survive," said Ligonier Mayor Tom Freeman. "We look forward to having people from all over the Laurel Highlands visit Ligonier and do their shopping for Christmas."

According to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, the borough has more than 60 galleries, restaurants and specialty shops centered around their Diamond.

Shops like the Ligonier Outfitters, a clothing store on West Main Street, which has been family-run for over 50 years.

Here, not only is everyone, big and small, greeted by Ruckus, the store's trusty Labrador Retriever, but they can get a good deal on clothing from companies like Orvis and Patagonia.

When asked what Small Business Saturday means to a store like his, third-generation Outfitters owner Logan McMaster said, "It means a lot. It keeps us here. With online getting more and more, just getting people in the door is half the battle. So, you can definitely see a difference."

It seems Ligonier has a little something for every shopper, and if you are someone with visions of sugar plums dancing in your head, you can stop into a place like O'Shea's Candies and get something tasty for you and anyone with a sweet tooth on your holiday list.

"Peanut butter cups, cherry cordials and we have rum cherry cordials, which are very popular," said O'Shea's general manager Cindie McCracken when asked about popular treats this time of year. "People actually wait for the holidays to get [rum cherry cordials], so we have a lot of requests for that."

No matter where you are shopping locally this weekend, remember that Small Business Saturday means a lot to mom-and-pop shops. You could say that it is a treat for them, but it could also be a treat for you.