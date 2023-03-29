Train derails in Butler County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was injured after a train derailed in Butler County on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for CN said preliminary information shows that about 15 railcars carrying iron ore derailed north of Butler. The derailment happened near Hallston Road in Slippery Rock Township.

There were no dangerous goods on the train and no fires or injuries were reported, CN said.

CN crews responded to the scene. There was no word on the cause of the derailment, and CN said it's investigating.

A spokesperson said more information will be released when it becomes available.

CN has a rail network of about 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America, according to the company's website.