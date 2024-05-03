Skating, singing, bike-riding, and Star Wars | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and it's going to be a rainy one, so cross your fingers that you can enjoy some of the great events away from the Pittsburgh Marathon!

Meadowcroft Rockshelter & Historic Village

We start in Avella, Washington County. The Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village is set to open for its 55th season.

The popular site give a unique glimpse into the lives of prehistoric hunters and gatherers as well as early settlers.

There are 19,000 years of history to take in at the shelter.

Check out more on their website at this link.

Free Museum Day: Ligonier Valley

Sunday is Free Museum Day in Ligonier Valley!

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., all five museums - including Fort Ligonier, Compass Inn, and the Railroad Museum - are all free.

The museums have planned activities, demonstrations, and tours all scheduled for the day.

You can get more details on Facebook.

Summer Skate Series at Schenley Park

Grab your roller skate and head over to Schenley Park for the start of the Summer Skate Series this weekend!

It's happening at the outdoor ice rink on Sunday evening from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Then 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. is an adults-only session.

It's $5 for kids 10 and under and $10 for everyone else.

Skates are available for those who may need them and parents - an adult must be present if your child plans to skate.

A full schedule can be found on the PGHSK8 website right here.

Star Wars Day at PNC Park

May the Fourth be with you!

You can celebrate Star Wars Day at PNC Park when the Pirates take on the Rockies on Saturday. You'll be able to meet some of your favorite characters at the park.

Even more exciting, the first 20,000 fans through the gate will take home a Mitch Keller Star Wars-themed bobblehead.

First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Pirates website.

Nova Destinations Strawberry Fest

Strawberry lovers, this one is for you.

Nova Destinations in Pulaski Township, Beaver County is hosting the Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

It goes from noon until 10 p.m. and there will be more than two dozen craft vendors, baked goods, strawberry drinks, and a strawberry pie eating contest.

Tickets for kids are free and $3 for adults.

Learn more on their website at this link.

National Ride A Bike Day

Sunday is National Ride A Bike Day and Brentwood Borough is celebrating with an event known as Bicycle Bonanza.

It's kicking off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. at the Brentwood High School front parking lot.

There will be a bike raffle, bike inspections, an obstacle course as well as snacks and drinks.

The best part? It's all free!

More information on the event can be found here.

Bellbottoms, Bee Gees, and The Brady Bunch: Music of the 70s

You can head back in time as the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale presents Bellbottoms, Bee Gees, and The Brady Bunch: The Music of the 70s.

There are two shows - Saturday night at 7:30 at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church and then Sunday at 4 p.m. at Ingomar United Methodist Church.

Tickets are $25 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

Get your tickets at this link.