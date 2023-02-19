Sixth annual Bleed Black & Gold Tattoo Expo continues this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The best tattoo artists in the business are gathering right here in Pittsburgh this weekend for the sixth annual Bleed Black & Gold Tattoo Expo.

The event involves more than 200 artists giving non-stop classic and new-school tattoos as well as body piercings.

There is also live entertainment and contests.

"When I started tattooing in 1987 it was a lot different, it was basically sailors, military, things like that bikers underground, today with the help of shows like Ink Master and everything else, it's almost an ordinary thing to see," said Greg Piper, owner of Baller Inc.

The event picks back up on Sunday starting at noon at the Sheraton Hotel in Station Square.