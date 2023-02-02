Watch CBS News
Sidney Thornton, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, dies at 68

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died.

The team announced the news Wednesday. He was 68 years old.

The Steelers selected Thornton in the second round of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State University. He spent all six seasons of his NFL career with Pittsburgh, rushing 356 times for 1,512 yards and 18 scores. 

He played in 74 games and won two Super Bowls with the Steelers in 1978 and 1979.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 8:30 PM

