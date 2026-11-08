Penguins captain Sidney Crosby moves into 6th all-time in NHL scoring

Another week, another milestone for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

With a two-goal performance in a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, Sidney Crosby moved into sixth place on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

Crosby scored two goals against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night, giving him 1,773 career points in 1,437 games.

Heading into the game, Crosby was tied with Los Angeles Kings legend Marcel Dionne with 1,771 points for sixth all-time. Dionne spent 12 seasons with Los Angeles from 1975 until 1987, during which he scored 550 goals and 757 assists for 1,307 points.

"Probably a little bit cooler because it was here," Crosby said after the game. "Just him playing here, and probably how long it took. Just nice to get that one, nice to get a win."

Now, the Penguins captain sits only behind Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Mark Messier, Gordie Howe, and Ron Francis in all-time scoring. He is a mere 25 points behind Francis, who now works in the Penguins' front office, for fifth all-time.

Last weekend, Crosby became the all-time leader in assists with a single franchise when he recorded an assist against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena. At the time, it was his 1,112th assist with the Penguins, passing Hall of Famer Raymond Bourque.

Back in December, Crosby became the Penguins' all-time leader in points, passing Mario Lemieux. Once again, it happened while playing the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena.

While Crosby has the all-time points record with the Penguins, he still trails Lemieux in goals. Lemieux's 690 career goals lead the franchise, but with two on Saturday night, Crosby is now 30 goals behind Lemieux with 660.

The Penguins continue their three-game road swing in California on Sunday night, when they'll face the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. at the Honda Center.