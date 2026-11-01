Penguins captain Sidney Crosby sets record for most assists all-time with one franchise

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby's legacy grew once again on Saturday night in Montreal.

With an assist on Erik Karlsson's power-play goal in the first period, Crosby earned his 1,112th regular-season assist, which passed Hall of Famer Raymond Bourque for the NHL record for most assists with a single franchise.

During his 21 seasons with the Boston Bruins, Bourque recorded 1,111 assists in 1,518 games.

In Crosby's 1,434 games with the Penguins, he now has 1,113 assists, and counting.

With his 1,112th career helper, Sidney Crosby has the most assists with one franchise in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/rLXNhOux9h — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 31, 2026

Despite a 5-4 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night, Crosby recorded a goal and two assists, his first three-point game of the season.

Along with setting the assist record, Crosby also moved up the all-time scoring list thanks to his three points. He now has 1,771 points, tying him for sixth all-time with Marcel Dionne.

Crosby wasn't the only one moving up the record books or setting milestones for the Penguins on Saturday night.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson moved into the top-10 all-time in scoring among defensemen, recording three points. His 952 points put him 10th all-time, and he currently sits six points behind Larry Robinson's 958.

Finally, forward Tommy Novak's assist on Erik Karlsson's opening goal gave him 100 career NHL assists, 32 of which have been recorded with the Penguins.

The Penguins return home for two games this week, welcoming the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday and then the Boston Bruins on Thursday. After that, they'll head to California for three games, taking on the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and San Jose Sharks.