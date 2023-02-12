Sidney Crosby picks up first career game misconduct in 6-0 loss to Los Angeles Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time.

Saturday night, though, he accomplished a first he hoped to avoid.

The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.

Anderson ended up being called for cross-checking. Anderson and Crosby exchanged words as Anderson skated to the penalty box and Crosby ended up shoving Anderson. Both players ended up getting 10-minute misconduct penalties, but Crosby's got elevated to game misconduct — which carries an automatic ejection — after continuing to chirp at referee Garrett Rank.

"I could tell he (Anderson) was saying something. I don't know what he was saying because we were pretty far from each other. I got closer and that happens often in a lot of scrums," Crosby said. "Honestly, I was shocked that I was getting kicked out of the game. I had no idea."

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said he didn't receive a reason on why Crosby received a game misconduct.

"I don't think Garrett had any interest in giving us an explanation," Sullivan said.

The 20 penalty minutes were the second-highest Crosby has had in 1,160 career games. It is only the fifth time he has had at least 10 minutes of penalties in a game.

While Crosby was surprised to get the game misconduct, he wasn't about to say how he really felt.

"I mean, can I really say what I think anyway? Let's be honest here," he said.