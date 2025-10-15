Penguins captain Sidney Crosby passes Steve Yzerman for 9th all-time in assists

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby's place in the history books just continues to get bigger and bigger, and Tuesday night was no exception to that.

Despite falling 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks, the captain recorded two assists, and his first of the night on Rickard Rakell's goal, which gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead, was his 1,064th career regular-season assist, giving him sole possession of 9th all-time in NHL history.

Crosby was awarded the secondary assist after winning the faceoff back to defenseman Ryan Shea, who put a shot on net, which Rakell deflected, giving the Penguins the 2-0 lead.

The assist broke the tie on the all-time leaders list between Crosby and Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman.

Crosby is now 15 assists away from passing Adam Oates for 8th all-time in NHL history.

This is also not the only history tying Crosby and Yzerman together. Yzerman spent 19 seasons as the captain of the Detroit Red Wings from the 1986-87 season until the 2005-06 season, when he retired.

The 2025-26 season is Crosby's 19th as Penguins captain, tying Yzerman as the longest-tenured team captain in the history of the league.

Should Crosby remain with the Penguins into next season, he will take sole possession of the longest-tenured captain, making 2026-27 his 20th season as the Penguins' captain.

Crosby continues to make hockey history

The Penguins' captain is no stranger to history-making.

While the hockey world, rightfully, focused on the Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin's chase to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, Crosby quietly broke another of Gretzky's records.

On March 27, against the Buffalo Sabres, Crosby scored a goal in the first period, which gave him 80 points on the season. That goal clinched Crosby's 20th consecutive season producing at a point-per-game pace, breaking Gretzky's record of 19 consecutive seasons scoring a point-per-game.

Crosby leads all active NHL players in points scored with 1,691. Behind him is Ovechkin with 1,625.

Sitting in third is his long-time teammate, Evgeni Malkin, who has 1,352.

This season, Crosby has the chance to become the all-time leader in points in the Penguins' franchise history. He currently has 1,691, trailing Mario Lemieux's 1,723 points.

After his two-point performance on Tuesday night, he trails Lemieux by 32 points.