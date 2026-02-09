Sidney Crosby named captain of Team Canada for Milan Olympics

Sidney Crosby has been named captain of Canada's hockey team for the Milan Olympics.

Hockey Canada officially named Crosby captain of Team Canada on Sunday ahead of the Olympic hockey tournament getting underway in Milan, Italy.

Crosby served as captain for Team Canada in 2014 when NHL players last participated in the Olympics.

"It is an honour to be named captain of Canada's men's hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders," Crosby said.

Sidney Crosby has been named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. 🇨🇦



Joined by alternate captains Connor McDavid and Cale Makar, this group is proud to wear the Maple Leaf and compete together on the Olympic stage. 🍁🏒 pic.twitter.com/zYZKL4RD7o — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 8, 2026

Crosby's alternate captains will be Connor McDavid and Cale Makar.

"We absolutely love to C it," the Penguins said on social media about the announcement.

We absolutely love to C it. pic.twitter.com/B4NlTwQpTu — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 8, 2026

Crosby has represented Team Canada on the international stage all throughout his career, including twice at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014. Canada won gold medals on both occasions.

In 2010, Crosby scored the golden goal to defeat the United States and in 2014, Crosby served as captain.

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 28: Sidney Crosby #87 of Canada celebrates after scoring the matchwinning goal in overtime during the ice hockey men's gold medal game between USA and Canada on day 17 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Canada Hockey Place on February 28, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. Harry How / Getty Images

Crosby also served as captain in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year when Canada beat the United States in overtime of the gold medal game.

In total, Crosby has represented Team Canada 10 times prior to this Olympics between the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the IIHF World Junior Championship, the Ice Hockey World Championships, the Olympics, the World Cup of Hockey, and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

As a member of Team Canada at both the junior and senior levels, Crosby has scored 37 goals and 64 points in 66 games.

The hockey tournament at the Milan Olympics will get underway Wednesday.

Canada's play in the tournament will begin Thursday when they face Czechia. They will then face Switzerland on Friday and France on Sunday.