Sidney Crosby becomes all-time total points leader for Penguins, Kris Letang records 600th assist

The Pittsburgh Penguins are off to a hot start, posting a 5-2 record and in a four-way tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division after seven games.

While seven games isn't enough to quite call the Penguins playoff caliber, their best players continue to make history and cement their place among the all-time greats.

Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, as the Penguins skated to a 5-1 victory, two of their franchise cornerstones made history.

Sidney Crosby becomes all-time leader in points in franchise history

In the second period, with the Penguins leading 2-1, Sidney Crosby scored his fourth goal of the season, but it was more than just an insurance goal for the home team.

The goal would give Sidney Crosby 1,896 points in the regular season and playoffs combined, passing franchise legend Mario Lemieux for most all-time.

SIDNEY WITH A SNIPE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mSk5OpQFYI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 22, 2025

In 1,359 regular-season games, Sidney Crosby has scored 629 goals, 1,066 assists, and 1,695 points. That is good for 9th all-time in NHL history, trailing Mario Lemieux's 1,723.

In the playoffs, Crosby has played 175 games, scored 67 goals, 129 assists, and 196 points.

Kris Letang becomes the 20th defenseman in NHL history to record 600 assists

One period later, as the Penguins were putting the finishing touches on their fifth win of the season, it was Letang's turn to make history.

While on the power play, forward Justin Brazeau scored to make it 5-1.

Getting the secondary assist was Kris Letang, and it would become his 600th career regular-season assist.

Letang becomes the fourth active defenseman - and 20th in @NHL history - to record 600 career assists. pic.twitter.com/zVTOXwtIEm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 22, 2025

The assist made Kris Letang the 20th defenseman in NHL history to reach the 600 assist milestone. His teammate, Erik Karlsson, currently has 673 assists, making him 13th all-time in NHL history.

Several former Penguins' defensemen have reached the 600 assist milestone, including Paul Coffey, Larry Murphy, and Sergei Zubov.

Letang is just one of four active NHL defenseman who have reached 600, including Karlsson, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman, and Colorado's Brent Burns.

The next closest active defenseman who could reach 600 assists is Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, who currently has 573.