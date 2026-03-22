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Two separate shots fired incidents near IUP campus under investigation, one suspect arrested

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Police in Indiana County are investigating two shots fired incidents near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

In one of the instances, a suspect is in custody. According to police, witnesses saw someone in a car holding a gun out of the window, and firing several shots in the air around 10 p.m. near 8th and School Street. 

No one was hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody just before midnight by Pennsylvania State Police. 

Troopers found the dark sedan on Route 119 just minutes after the incident. They found a handgun inside the car, and the person was taken into custody. Indiana Borough Police said that charges and the suspect's identity will be released at a later date. 

Meanwhile, a second report of shots fired happened just after 11 p.m. on Seventh and Locust Street. At the time, police asked the public to avoid the area. About an hour later, police cleared the incident, saying there was no danger to the community. 

For this incident, no suspects have been named, nor have there been any injuries reported. 

This weekend was the annual "IUPatty's" celebration, an unsanctioned student celebration of St. Patrick's Day, which led to an increased police presence around the borough. 

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