Reports of shots fired at Kennywood in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a large police presence at Kennywood in West Mifflin after reports of shots fired.

Police officers and EMS were called Saturday around 11 p.m. to the park, which was hosting its first weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, a popular event that draws crowds of all ages.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police officers are "assisting with the reports of shots fired" at the park.

On Twitter early Sunday morning, Kennywood said it is "aware of a situation that occurred this evening." The park, which is closed for the night, said it is working with law enforcement. All guests have exited, according to Kennywood's tweet.

"The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded."

On Twitter, West Mifflin Borough said to avoid the area due to "an ongoing emergency services situation."

It is not clear if there are any injuries or arrests.

