Police: Woman takes 3-hour Lyft to Kennedy Township to shoot at man fostering her child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is charged with taking a Lyft from Central Pennsylvania to Kennedy Township to shoot at the man fostering her child.

Duane Mrazek was walking his dog on Julia Lane in Kennedy Township on Monday at around 6 p.m. when a red car pulled into his neighbor's driveway and a woman jumped out with a 9mm pistol and started firing.

That woman, police say, was 25-year-old Kayla Menne. According to police paperwork, she took Lyft hundreds of miles from Dauphin County to the home of her biological child's foster parents. Police say the ride was three hours long.

At the time, the foster father was out walking with his four small children, including Menne's child, when she fired nine rounds while shouting, "You took my baby."

Mrazek says when Menne started shooting, he could only think of getting the gun out of her hands before someone got killed. Without hesitation, he said, he lunged at her.

"Took her into the yard, got on top of her, wrestled her," Menne said. "I actually punched her in the face and bit her somewhere up in here trying to get the gun loose."

An off-duty McKees Rock police officer was in the area and heard the gunfire He detained Menne until Kennedy Township officers arrived. By then, Mrazek says, Menne was asking to be arrested.

Menne was taken to Heritage Valley Hospital for a psych evaluation. Once released, police say, she will be arrested and arraigned on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault.