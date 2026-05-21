Bullet narrowly misses man after gun fired into Connellsville apartment: "Jesus must really like me"

A Fayette County teenager is being charged as an adult after police said he nearly killed a man in Connellsville.

The shooting happened on Sunday night at an apartment complex on West Crawford Avenue.

Patrick Scheller, who was shot at, lives inside the apartment building and said he could hear his neighbors yelling back and forth with a person outside.

"The one neighbor was yelling back and forth to this boy, and this boy was saying some really, really baffling stuff. He was like, 'You don't know what I'm capable of. I can shoot up this whole building,'" Scheller said.

Scheller said that's when he walked over to his window and told the person outside to quiet down.

"I came to my window, went down to my cameras that have like little red and blue blinking lights, and I pointed down to my camera, and I was like, 'You're on camera, quiet down, there's babies in the building,'" Scheller said. "And then just out of nowhere, he reached up and like banged at it with a 40 cal Glock. I saw the window, it shattered. It happened so fast, and it just went right past me, and all I could think was, man, Jesus must really like me to keep me."

"It is only by the grace of God that he was not struck," said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele.

Police identified the alleged shooter as 17-year-old Noah Dove.

"There seemed to be some type of argument or incident, and I guess the individual looked into the window, said he thought he saw a gun, so he fired," Aubele said. "That seems to be lacking in all credibility. So, it's really unclear to us exactly why he fired. However, very thankful that nobody was injured, it could have been much, much worse."

Police were able to track Dove down and arrest him. Officers later served a search warrant at his residence, where they say they found loose ammunition throughout the home and a stolen gun hidden underneath the floorboards.

"Regardless, if you're a juvenile, this is adult activity," Aubele said. "We have determined that attempted homicide and a number of other offenses we consider to be adult crimes, non-delinquent offenses, and we treat them as such. So, we will prosecute this just as he was 18 or over."

Dove faces charges including attempted homicide and receiving stolen property for the gun that was reported as stolen by the Uniontown City Police Department.