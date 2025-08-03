2 people taken into custody following shots-fired call in Scott Township

Two people were taken into custody Sunday after police responded to a shots-fired call in Scott Township.

Just before 10 a.m., Scott Township police were dispatched to the 600 block of Carothers Avenue for reports of shots fired.

The 911 call indicated that an argument had escalated into an exchange of gunfire between individuals at the scene.

Responding officers determined that the two suspects went into an apartment along Carothers Avenue. One man then left the apartment complex shortly after police arrived, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The second suspect remained inside the apartment, and officers then called to activate the South Hills Area Council of Governments Critical Incident Response Team.

After multiple attempts to communicate with the suspect, they ultimately exited the residence and were also taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were later identified as Travis Coles, 30, and Ean Strimlan, 21. Both will be charged with three counts of simple assault and three counts of terroristic threats, according to a media release from Scott Township police.

Coles also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Pittsburgh for terroristic threats.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as evidence is further examined.