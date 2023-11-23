Shoppers and retailers brace for another Black Friday extravaganza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Area stores are ready to welcome Black Friday shoppers.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year. KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah is tracking the trends and what you can expect.

You can expect to see the same deals that are in-store online.

Retailers tell KDKA-TV the pandemic changed the Black Friday shopping experience. People aren't camping out like they used to.

"We have a lot of great deals that are coming this year for Black Friday."

From electronics, toys and appliances, you can expect savings. Area retailers like Kohl's and Walmart tell KDKA-TV they're ready for whatever comes their way.

"The items that we anticipate to have the most sales on, we obviously have a bigger quantity. That way, it is available for both those online and in-store," said Dan Reed, the store manager of Walmart in Cranberry Township.

"We have a great offer for our first 20 customers that come in; they are going to get a peel-to-reveal card with up to $200,000 worth of prices," said Carey Enzweiler, store manager of Kohl's on McKnight Road.

The National Retail Federation estimates 182 million Americans will shop from Thursday through Monday.

Their survey found that Americans' top shopping destination this year was online. Retailers say long lines have died down since the pandemic; more people are on the web.

"I think we are going to have a good showing. We do have lines in the morning, maybe not quite as we used to pre-pandemic," Enzweiler said.

Both stores will be open bright and early.

Kohl's will be open at 5 a.m. Walmart will be open an hour later at 6 a.m.