Fight breaks out over NeeDohs at Pittsburgh-area store

A fight broke out at an Aldi store in Washington County over NeeDohs, a popular squishy toy.

North Andover, MA - May 27: Paul Weingard, president and CEO of Schylling, shows off a NeeDoh on May 27, 2026. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Police said 54-year-old Gina Ciminel of McMurray and 49-year-old Chalise Schultz of Pittsburgh are charged in connection with the fight at the Peters Township Aldi. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.

The Peters Township Police Department has not given any details as to what happened between the two, but 911 calls claim it got physical.

"One person was slapped at least," the 911 dispatcher said over the scanner.

Witnesses inside the store said they heard screaming and yelling, and an employee had to jump in to break up the fight. Witnesses said when the store's doors opened, most people stayed in line to wait their turn, but it didn't take long before the screaming and yelling started. Calls to 911 came in when it escalated.

"Two customers are fighting in the back of the store. Currently separated," dispatchers said over the scanner.

The fact that this was over toys has shoppers shaking their heads.

"I've never seen an incident like that. That's silly. Over a toy? That's silly," Ed Hall of Peters Township said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Aldi for comment on Wednesday but did not hear back.