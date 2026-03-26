Shootout at Pittsburgh-area shopping center leaves 1 injured

A man was injured in a shootout at the Edgewood Towne Center on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Allegheny County police said 911 was notified of a shooting at the shopping center around 3 p.m. When first responders got there, they learned that two people were shooting at each other.

A man was injured in a shootout at Edgewood Towne Center on March 26, 2026, police said. (Photo: KDKA)

County police said a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the butt. Edgewood police said he had non-life threatening injuries. County police said the second shooter ran away.

A white sedan with a shattered window was parked at the scene. Yellow police tape blocked off an area by the Wendy's restaurant.

Police didn't immediately release any more information but said county detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.