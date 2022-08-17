Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center

City officials provide update on mass shooting near West Philly rec center City officials provide update on mass shooting near West Philly rec center 41:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.

"There was a vicious drive-by shooting with dozens of shots fired," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Police say the alleged shooters pulled up outside the rec center and started firing.

After the shooting, police say the alleged shooters crashed a 2018 White Dodge Durango at Haverford Avenue and Farson Street. Three men were eventually apprehended, but another three escaped, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

One of the suspects was caught in a house, another was found hiding under a car and the third was caught in a foot pursuit with officers, police said.

Those three men have yet to be identified, but Kraner said they're all 22 years old.

Charges for the three suspects in custody are expected to be filed Wednesday evening, Krasner said.

Police say two people -- a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man -- were shot in the head and are currently in extremely critical condition.

The other three males -- a 17-year-old, a 25-year-old, and a 22-year-old -- were shot and are in stable condition.

Police say three of the victims were playing basketball at the time of the shooting. Police believe they may have been targeted. The other victims shot weren't targeted.

Nearly 100 rounds were fired during the shooting, police said.

Krasner said there were hundreds of kids playing basketball and football at the rec center at the time of the incident.

Vanore said two of the weapons fired during the shooting were assault rifles. He added that there were four guns found at the crime scene near the playground and five guns found inside the Durango.

Mayor Jim Kenney once again voiced his frustration about the number of guns on the streets in the city.

"The fact remains that there are too many guns on our streets with devastating consequences," Kenney said.