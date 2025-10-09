Watch CBS News
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District, police say

One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District, police say.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the scene of the shooting at the 2300 block of Wylie Avenue after a 20-round ShotSpotter alert. 

EMS personnel transported a man to an area hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

SWAT units have also been deployed as authorities continue the search for a suspect.

