1 person in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District, police say
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District, police say.
Pittsburgh police are investigating the scene of the shooting at the 2300 block of Wylie Avenue after a 20-round ShotSpotter alert.
EMS personnel transported a man to an area hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.
SWAT units have also been deployed as authorities continue the search for a suspect.